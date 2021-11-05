Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krones has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Friday, hitting €91.60 ($107.76). The company had a trading volume of 113,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -65.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a 12-month low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 12-month high of €92.25 ($108.53).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.