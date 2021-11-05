Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.11.

NYSE:D opened at $75.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

