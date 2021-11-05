Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $289.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

