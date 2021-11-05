Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

