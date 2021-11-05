First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.95

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 6371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $121,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,990. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $3,475,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $763,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.