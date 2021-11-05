Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 564,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Audacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 over the last 90 days. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

