Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €117.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of SBS stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Friday, hitting €139.80 ($164.47). 12,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 40.76. Stratec has a twelve month low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a twelve month high of €147.40 ($173.41).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.