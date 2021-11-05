Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €28.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.06 ($30.66).

EPA CS traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting €25.55 ($30.06). The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.87 and a 200-day moving average of €23.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

