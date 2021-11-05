James E. Wilhelm III Sells 5,396 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.40. 5,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

