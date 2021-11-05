CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.51

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

