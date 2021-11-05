Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.82

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 11764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

