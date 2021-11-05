BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

