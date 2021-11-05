National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.79

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 1128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

