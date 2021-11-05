Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 7.5%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.20. 305,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,924,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after buying an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

