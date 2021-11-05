BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.
NYSE MHN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $15.16.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.