BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MHN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.64% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

