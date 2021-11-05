BitWhite (BTW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126,572.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. BitWhite has a market cap of $134,760.49 and $126,572.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

