Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 241.59% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,857 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $16,582,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

