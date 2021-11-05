Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Tops $3.77 on Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $108,280.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00006104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.68 or 0.07274294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,701.45 or 0.99903432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

