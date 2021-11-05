Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,863.09 or 1.00165157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00594078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00318212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00168903 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001495 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,862,087 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.