Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,430.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,597.45.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $158.37 on Thursday, reaching $2,595.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,400.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2,306.23. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,701.09 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 242.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

