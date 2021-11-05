iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at CIBC

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

