Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

