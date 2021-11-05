Canaccord Genuity Increases Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target to C$6.00

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS BDIMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.84 million, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.49. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

