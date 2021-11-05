Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given a $136.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.