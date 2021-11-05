Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at MKM Partners

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.78. 8,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,023. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 65.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

