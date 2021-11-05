Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $31.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $19.36. 86,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,318. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after buying an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,823,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

