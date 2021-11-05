Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

