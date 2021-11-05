Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 705,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

