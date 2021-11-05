Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,768. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

