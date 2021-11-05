Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS UNICY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.02. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

