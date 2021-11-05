Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,760. Cowen has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cowen by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

