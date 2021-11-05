Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

GVA stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

