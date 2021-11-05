Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.93.

DADA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,632. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.27. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

