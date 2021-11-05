HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $868.90 million, a PE ratio of 118.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HealthStream by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 397,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

