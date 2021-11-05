Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 59,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

