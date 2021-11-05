Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 59,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
