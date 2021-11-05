Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 17,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

