ironSource (NYSE:IS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Investment analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

IS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of IS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

