BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.
BLE opened at $15.25 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.29.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
