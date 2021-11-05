BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

BLE opened at $15.25 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

