Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.19.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

