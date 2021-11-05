DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,725 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,609,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after buying an additional 482,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 532,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 474,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.