Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Simon Property Group worth $158,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,852,000. SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $167.67.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.