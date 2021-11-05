Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNTY opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 34.90%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

In related news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

