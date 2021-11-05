Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Penn Virginia worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

