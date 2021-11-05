Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 50,702 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1,462.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Masimo worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,328 shares of company stock worth $15,227,615. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $292.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.78 and its 200-day moving average is $256.14. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $296.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

