CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

