Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 122.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $440.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $443.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

