Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 65,400 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.67% of Magellan Health worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.80 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

