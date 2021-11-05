Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $21.20 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $323.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $240.23 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.