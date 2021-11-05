Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of VLO opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

