Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 56,300 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 114,898.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,109,249. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.71.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $282.20 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $505.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

